Vidya Balan's Sherni has opened to rave reviews from critics with netizens giving their nod of approval equally. This was her second digital outing after Shakuntala Devi which also premiered on Amazon Prime Video. Balan is among those few celebrity names in Bollywood who's occupied with multiple projects in her hand and she ensures that her media interactions are coupled with some awe-inspiring fashion outings. A true enthusiast for the #vocalforlocal initiative, Vidya is always keen on picking Indian brands, sometimes even the lesser-known ones for her personal promotional wardrobe.

What started as a trend during Shakuntala Devi's round of promotions, continued till Sherni. Vidya continued extending her support for the Indian brands and this time she went all out with prints galore! From leopard prints to funky ones, the Parineeta actress was obsessed with prints this time and she ensured that it was evident in all her outings. From sarees to simple co-ord sets, she was game for different silhouettes and we loved every bit of them. As Sherni has already premiered on the OTT platform, it's time we revisit some of her best sartorial moments from the last couple of weeks.

In Aishr

In Ritu Kumar

In Nupur Kanoi

In October Jaipur

In Mellowdrama

In Baise Gaba

In Aroka

In Bhumika Sharma

In Ghuri

In Sougat Paul

In Rouka

In Inoa

Vidya Balan in Sherni plays the role of a forest officer who faces discrimination based on her gender. While she has to tackle a grave danger, she also has to fight the stereotypes and make way for herself in an otherwise male-dominated field. The film is being helmed by Amit Masurkar who has previously directed Rajkummar Rao's Newton.

