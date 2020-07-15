In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, US citizens have now taken to the streets to oppose systematic racism and have shown support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Showing solidarity towards this movement, several major Hollywood studios and channels are now setting strict guidelines to promote diversity. In keeping with this, the July/August issue of Vanity Fair marks a historic milestone for the magazine as the new cover featuring Viola Davis is the first taken by a Black photographer in the magazine's 106-year history. George Floyd Death: Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Zoe Kravitz, Viola Davis and Other Celebs Voice their Anger Over the Horrific Incident.

Davis has been photographed by Dario Calmese for the issue in is his first major magazine cover. The issue celebrates black culture. Davis speaks to the magazine about her experience of fighting for rights and carving her way to the top as a Black woman in Hollywood. As for the cover's inspiration, Calmese speaking to the New York Times told that his cover image of Davis, with her exposed back and gaze over her left shoulder, was meant to invoke "The Scourged Back," a historic 1963 image of a slave with a web of whipping scars on his back.

Check Out Viola Davis' Cover Here:

Here's an Inside Picture of Davis from the Photoshoot:

Here's Another Picture from Davis' Photoshoot:

This powerful cover of Viola Davis is sure to go down in history for its significance. The Oscar-winning actress is set to star as Michelle Obama and blues legend Ma Rainey in upcoming projects and we can't think of anyone else portraying these power personas other than her.

