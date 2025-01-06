The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards 2025 is slated to be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, USA on Sunday, January 5 at 8 PM ET. The Golden Globes 2025 will be telecast on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ app in the US. In India, the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony will be aired live on the Lionsgate Play app on Monday, January 6 from 6:30 AM to 9:30 AM IST. The Golden Globes 2025 ceremony has begun, with the award-winning host Nikki Glaser making a glam appearance on the red carpet. India has a chance to shine at the Golden Globe Awards 2025, with two nominations for Payal Kapadia’s acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light for Best Director and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language. After its Grand Prix trophy at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival and several other awards thereafter, All We Imagine As Light is a big contender at the Golden Globes 2025. Here are the LIVE Updates from the Golden Globe Awards 2025 red carpet and moments from the ceremony. Golden Globes 2025 Winners LIVE Updates: Jean Smart Wins Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for 'Hacks' at 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Golden Globe Awards 2025 LIVE Updates

Stand-up comedian and YouTuber Lilly Singh glittered in black at the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet, while nominated Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia also wore black in her first appearance on the red carpet at the prestigious Golden Globes. Indian origin actress-writer-producer Mindy Kaling chose to shine in gold on the Globes red carpet. Nicole Kidman Golden Globes 2025: Date, Time, Host, Live Streaming, Presenters – Everything You Need to Know About The Prestigious Awards Ceremony.

Payal Kapadia at Golden Globes 2025

Mindy Kaling in Gold at the Golden Globes 2025 Red Carpet

Lilly Singh Sparkles in Black at Golden Globes 2025

On Saturday, January 4, the Golden Globe Awards 2025 Golden Gala honoured actress Viola Davis and actor Ted Danson with the honorary Cecil B DeMille Award and Carol Burnett Award respectively.

