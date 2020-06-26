Bhumi Pednekar! She may be the quintessential outsider but she stormed into the scene with a never-seen-before kind of spunk and talent to boot. A rare on-screen versatility is her forte as she flits from one diverse and deep-seated role to another, updating her glorious resume with each unconventional role. Her staunch refusal to get into the regular off-the grind of glamorous roles is complemented by a fashion arsenal that's devoid of blind trends but a distinct experimental streak that's not everyone's cup of tea. A carefully developed knack to go for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame, Bhumi is quite rightly a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there. As much as luxe international labels feature in her styles, she gives the adorable homegrown labels a worthy tap through her appearances. A recent one saw her flaunt a neo-ethnic set from the Bangalore based label, Spring Diaries. Crip and chic, the ensemble flattered Bhumi's frame to the T.

Celebrity styles are much sought after, courtesy their lucid vibe. Bhumi aced the fuss-free off-duty style vibe. Here is a closer look. Fashion Face-Off: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja or Bhumi Pednekar? Who Wore the Karl Lagerfeld X Cover Story Monochrome Dress Better?

Bhumi Pednekar - Chic and How!

A baby blue kurta set with floral print worth Rs.3500 was teamed with juttis, an oxidised silver choker and a red sling bag. Sleek centre-parted hair and bold red lips completed her look. When Bhumi Pednekar Channelled a Chic-Sleek Grecian Vibe in Rhea Pillai Rastogi Ensemble!

Bhumi Pednekar in Spring Diaries Store (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen as Sapna in Bhoot - Part 1: The Haunted Ship released on February 21. She also made a cameo appearance on Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkana Sen Sharma and in Durgavati as IAS Chanchal Chauhan.

