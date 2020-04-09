When Bhumi Pednekar Channelled a Chic-Sleek Grecian Vibe in Rhea Pillai Rastogi Ensemble!

Bhumi Pednekar in Rhea Pillai Rastogi for Orra jewellery launch (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Her refusal to get into the regular off-the mill grind of glamorous roles sparks off Bhumi's on-screen versatility. While her strong on-screen presence keeps the audiences hooked, her off-screen shenanigans keep fashion lovers and critics alike the fashion lovers hooked. A poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi Pednekar has developed a knack to go for silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her the most by teaming up with different fashion stylists as the mood and occasion demands. While classics bear their unique charm, Bhumi goes on to give them a worthy contemporary spin and experiment within the same realm. A subtle nude glam game is a signature sign off for all her ensembles. Bhumi Pednekar took to a Grecian inspired ensemble by designer Rhea Pillai Rastogi. Styled by current go-to fashion stylist, Pranita Shetty, Bhumi attended an event for the jewellery brand,Orra. Looking chicer than usual, Bhumi's Spring Summer 2020 dress was minimal chic and spelt uber-comfort.

Working off ensembles that suit her petite frame to the T, Bhumi added yet another homegrown vibe to her arsenal. Here is a closer look. Bhumi Pednekar’s Simple, Easy Cheat Sheet to Nail Bohemian Style in a Flash!

Bhumi Pednekar - Grecian Grace and Poise

The ensemble featured an open back with a pleated peplum styled bodice and super relaxed, flowy, wide bottom pants. Voluminous textured wavy hair with subtle makeup upped the look. Bhumi rounded out the look with an opulent diamond and emerald choker and a wrist cuff from the brand. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020.