Karisma Kapoor Was Crisp, Chic and Classy for Mentalhoood Promotions!

Karisma Kapoor for Mentalhood Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She makes a compelling case for chic styles in all of her appearances. Her signature style play is best described as effortless, sartorial and minimal chic. Karisma Kapoor turned on a chic promotional style vibe for her digital debut with Mentalhood. Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma took to some enchanting styles in bold cuts, classy silhouettes and in-vogue hues. It would be safe to say that as one of the most consistently styled B-town celebrities, Karisma Kapoor has clearly figured out styles that suit her petite frame but she also never ever shies from experimenting.as much as at ease in dabbling high-street styles with luxe styles as the occasion demands.

Mentalhood, a contemporary web series created by Ekta Kapoor and produced by Rupali Guha for the online streaming platform ALT Balaji is also available on ZEE5. The web series also features Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.The series revolves around different natures of mothers and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations while trying their best to raise their children. Here is a closer look. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan Take a Vacation Ahead of New Year's Eve, Check Out Their Freezing Fun in Switzerland.

Karisma Kapoor - Red Alert

The trailer unveiling saw Karisma stun in a Roland Mouret red dress teamed with red pumps and delicate baubles. Wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

Karisma Kapoor for Mentalhood Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor - Blue-tiful

Karisma took to an Edeline Lee powder blue pantsuit with vinyl strappy sandals, textured wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Karisma Kapoor for Mentalhood Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor - Checkered Chic

A subdued square-patterned dress by Three Floor was teamed with white strappy sandals from Aldo, earrings from Anomaly by Anam. A textured half updo was accompanied with subtle glam, accentuated by winged eyes, blue-lined eyes and pink lips.

Karisma Kapoor for Mentalhood Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor - Love for Brown

Separates from Massimo Dutti featuring a shirt and pleated skirt were teamed with vinyl strappy sandals, earrings by Simran Chabbra, rings, a wavy ponytail and subtle glam. Karisma Kapoor Birthday Special: From Being a Style Icon of the 90s to a Present Day Fashionista, She's the Classic Example of 'Once a Diva, Always a Diva'.

Karisma Kapoor for Mentalhood Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor - Floral, Neon And Braid

Karisma took to a floral and neon Prabal Gurung creation, dainty jewellery, a braid and dramatic glam. Karisma Kapoor Opens Up About Her Acting Comeback with ALTBalaji-ZEE5 Series Mentalhood, Says ‘Being a Mother Has Been Most Important Thing for Me’.

Karisma Kapoor for Mentalhood Promotions (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The series pays an ode to the multitasking nature of different types of mothers and their ways in the best upbringing of their children.