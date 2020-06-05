When Sonakshi Sinha Had Us Swooning Over Her Modish Denim on Denim Moment!

Sonakshi Sinha in Balmain Denim Separates (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is distinct versatility about Sonakshi Sinha that renders her a worthy muse for any given style! Sonakshi exemplifies this every time she steps out with her fashion stylist Mohit Rai and his fabulous styling precision. Sonakshi just doesn't stop there! She raises the stakes with an unmistakable flair of elegance, confidence, sassiness and effortless charm- all bundled into one sleek vibe. A throwback vibe of Sonakshi taking on the Canadian tuxedo trend had us hooked! Sonakshi teamed a denim blazer with sleek shorts and heels. Needless to say, a slick vibe, Sonakshi allowed her ensemble to take centre-stage with subtle beauty and fuss-free hair game.

Sonakshi never shies from experimenting with colours and silhouettes. Here's a closer look at her delightful style play. Sonakshi Sinha Drips Resplendence in These Concept Sarees, Her Stylist Mohit Rai Reminisces in These Throwback Pictures!

Sonakshi Sinha - Double Denim Trouble

For the Project Bandi launch, Sonakshi teamed a denim blazer with shorts from Balmain with vinyl strapped heels, sleek hair, chunky gold hoops and sunnies. Pink lips sealed the deal. Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Special: Embarking on a Rollercoaster Fashion Adventure of Chicness, Risque and Spectacular Every Day, a Meticulous Fashion Arsenal Happens!

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020.