Sonakshi Sinha Birthday Special: Embarking on a Rollercoaster Fashion Adventure of Chicness, Risque and Spectacular Every Day, a Meticulous Fashion Arsenal Happens!

Sonakshi Sinha is a hoot! Affable, chirpy and self-anointed Asli Sona, her on-screen exuberance finds a perfect bonhomie with a carefully crafted off-duty style. She has etched her passionate affair with all things chic, snazzy and stupendous with a distinct bold undertone, courtesy her intangible sync with fashion stylist Mohit Rai. We believe that Sonakshi Sinha’s early tidings of being a fashion designer, an innate sense of form-flattering ensembles allow her to flit and flip all whilst assuming a raw and edgy vibe to being fiercely feminine often touching upon power dressing, athleisure chic and traditional ones too. As she turns a year older, we deep-dived into her heady Instagram profile that boasts of a following of a whopping 18.7 million. Sonakshi Sinha's awe-inspiring fashion arsenal is in sync with a brilliant beauty game that defines her large, doe-shaped eyes and high cheekbones.

She is helmed as the poster girl of the quintessential curvaceous Indian woman and Sonakshi Sinha may have embarked on a road being fitter and fabulous than ever but all along, her fashionable spiffiness is an endless rollercoaster of fabulousness. Ahead, we rounded out a brief style capsule of some of her recent but memorable fashion moments. Sonakshi Sinha Is Fifty Shades of Sensational Scarlet Red in This Photoshoot for Cineblitz.

The trailer launch of Dabanng 3 saw Sona drape an ivory cape saree crafted out of 750 hours of intricate craftsmanship featuring a foiled georgette saree with complimenting pearl tassel border. Jewellery by Amrapali, a slick low gajra adorned bun and subtle makeup of pink lips, winged eyes completed her look.

For Myntra Fashion Superstar, Sonakshi dabbled into bold polka with a red polka dot dress by Gauri and Nainika teamed with Sophia Webster heels, wavy hair and subtle glam.

A Gauri & Nainika one-shoulder black draped dress was teamed with delicate baubles by Avtaara, lace-up stilettos by Public Desire, shimmery blue eyelids, nude pink lips and centre-parted sleek in the front, textured wavy ponytail.

Sonakshi stunned in a customised ivory-toned ensemble by Nauman Piyarji with jewellery by Outhouse and Isharya. Matching lace-up stilettos by Christian Louboutin, sleek hair and nude glam completed her look. Sonakshi Sinha Is Ethereal, Enchanting and Exquisite in This Photoshoot for Peacock Magazine!

For Myntra Fashion Superstar, Sonakshi flaunted an Aadnevik thigh-high slit dress with pink eyelids, nude brown lips and textured wavy hair.

For Mission Mangal promotions, Sonakshi suited up in a Jitrois all-black vibe with sleek pointy toes from Heat Wave. Sleek hair, defined eyes and nude pink lips sealed the deal.

The promotions of Kalank saw Sonakshi dabble into yet another concept saree, this time a ruffled number by Arpita Mehta. Jewellery by Amrapali, Curio Cottage was teamed with nude pink lips, winged eyes and textured wavy hair.

For the Dabangg Tour press con, Sonakshi took to an all-denim vibe with Cinq À Sept ensemble layered with a denim jacket by Only and earrings from Outhouse. Tan coloured boots, textured waves and subtle glam accompanied.

Going all black got a whole new meaning as Sonakshi slipped into a blazer bodysuit from Pinko teamed with a skirt from Kalmanovich, a fanny pack by the Frankie Shop. Jimmy Choo boots, Far Left sunglasses, baubles by Bansri Mehta were perfectly in tandem with a high sleek braid and subtle glam.

An Anamika Khanna embroidered neo-ethnic ensemble was teamed with metallic sandals, jewellery by Lara Morakhia and Amrapali. Textured waves and subtle glam upped her look.

For the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019, Sonakshi opted for an unconventional red carpet number with a striped shimmery pantsuit from Dhruv Kapoor. She completed the look with pointy heels, a low back ponytail and subtle makeup. Sonakshi Sinha, When High Octane Glamour With a Monochrome Vibe Has All Those Snazzy Feels!

Sonakshi Sinha's absolutely rare understanding of blending comfort with style has allowed her to master the subtle art of infusing life into any ensemble and also quirking it up at the same time. Understanding the vibe as the occasion demands, Sonakshi’s arsenal is a quick guide to chic millennial style. Here’s wishing Sonakshi a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future!