Sonakshi Sinha Drips Resplendence in These Concept Sarees, Her Stylist Mohit Rai Reminisces in These Throwback Pictures!

Sonakshi Sinha! Perennially and effortlessly glamorous, Sonakshi has traversed a long way in her cinematic career and her off-screen demeanour. On the fashion front, Sonakshi's experimental streak spruced with her fashion stylist Mohit Rai keeps us hooked, booked and cooked. The duo's varied nuances of style have resulted in her versatile fashion arsenal. Sonakshi Sinha exemplified this versatility with two back to back saree sagas. Her stylist Mohit Rai took to Instagram to reminisce these saree moments that were enunciated by an unmistakable air of elegance, confidence, sassiness and effortless charm - all bundled together. Furthermore, she had raised the stakes with a flawless and brilliant beauty game.

One saree vibe from was a conceptually strong, inspired by Nizami royals of Hyderabad cape saree by Mala and Kinnary. The other vibe featured a ruffled floral saree by Arpita Mehta. Here is a closer look. Sonakshi Sinha Is Ethereal, Enchanting and Exquisite in This Photoshoot for Peacock Magazine!

Here is a closer look at Mohit Rai's Instagram post.

Sonakshi Sinha - Ethnic Fervour

The trailer launch of Dabanng 3 saw Sona drape an ivory cape saree crafted out of 750 hours of intricate craftsmanship featuring a foiled georgette saree with complimenting pearl tassel border. Jewellery by Amrapali, a slick low gajra adorned bun and subtle makeup of pink lips, winged eyes completed her look.

For Diwali 2019 festivities, Sonakshi stunned in a raspberry pink pre-stitched ruffle saree teamed with an embroidered blouse coordinated with a hand-embroidered belt. Jewellery by Anmol and Amrapali, a slick hairdo and subtle nude glam completed her look. Sonakshi Sinha Is Fifty Shades of Sensational Scarlet Red in This Photoshoot for Cineblitz.

Exuding a subtle charm with her chicness, Sonakshi Sinha's saree sass was brilliantly curated and executed!

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Dabangg 3 with Salman Khan. She will be seen as social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in Bhuj: The Pride of India featuring alongside Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. A biographical war action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it is about the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, the then in-charge of the Bhuj airport who and his team reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 local women. The film is scheduled for a release on 14 August 2020