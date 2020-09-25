While his son is busy carving a name for himself in Hollywood, Will Smith is still busy winning our hearts with his chivalry. It was in 2007 when Newsweek called him the most powerful actor in Hollywood, though nothing much has changed ever since. Smith still continues to be eye candy and his dapper red carpet appearances continue to impress us time and again. For someone like Smith who doesn't restrict himself to any one particular type, he's a charmer, waiting to try on different designs. From Ali to The Pursuit Of Happyness, Here's a List of the Actor's Must-Watch Films.

Will Smith's red carpet avatars have always been in sync with his persona. He's game for everything that's vibrant, peppy and fashionable. From printed suits to loud colours, Will Smith sure knows how to balance his gentlemanly wardrobe with an occasional dash of quirk here and there. There are times when his suave looks make him look like the man of every girl's dream and then there are days when his charismatic choices make us go weak in our knees. As the Men in Black star gets ready to celebrate his big birthday, here's looking back at all the times he nailed his red carpet outings in the most explicit way. Will Smith: I Became More Fearful As I Got Older.

Who Can Nail a Printed Suit As Well As Will Smith?

Who Can Nail a Printed Suit As Well As Will Smith?

M'a'n in Black

M'a'n in Black

Swag On Point!

Swag On Point!

Charismatic and How!

Charismatic and How!

He Loves his Prints, Doesn't He?

He Loves his Prints, Doesn't He?

Red Hot Property in Town

Red Hot Property in Town

Simple and Suave

Simple and Suave

Will Smith's charming candour amplifies his wardrobe choices. He owns his red carpet outings and there's no other actor who nails it as well as him. His attempts are refined, polished and attractive in every possible way and he ensures he gets them right every time. We hope his affair with fashion only develops and deepens with time. Happy Birthday, Will Smith! May you continue to shine, forever and ever.

