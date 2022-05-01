Dakota Johnson is a busy lady these days. While the actress is promoting her next release, Cha Cha Real Smooth in full swing, she also attended its premiere night recently. And knowing Dakota, one can be rest assured that she'll pick a smart outfit for any of her appearance - no matter big or small. Since the actress is in some semi-formal dressing mood these days, she chose a sharp Gucci set for her recent outing. Yo or Hell No? Penelope Cruz in a Burgundy Lace Gown by Chanel.

Dakota likes keeping it chic all the time. While her outfit may not be always bold, they are always alluring enough to grab your attention. She paired her loose-fitted Gucci checkered suit with a black tube bra and this look of hers was slightly different from the runway avatar. She paired her outfit with black pumps, a necklace and no other jewellery. With coral lips, highlighted cheeks, curled eyelashes and her iconic fringes, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior for 'The Northman' Premiere.

Dakota Johnson at the Premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dakota's chic avatar surely scores high on our fashion meter. But while this is our take, what's your opinion about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too safe for your choice? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

