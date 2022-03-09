Penelope Cruz is having an eventful year, isn't she? The Vicky Christina Barcelona actress is out there making appearances and attending the Academy Award luncheon after bagging a nomination in the Best Actress category. The actress bagged the nod for her portrayal in Parallel Mothers and that's not it. Her actor-husband, Javier Bardem too secured a nomination in the Best Actor category for Being the Ricardos. While Cruz earlier stunned us with her little pink dress for the luncheon, this time at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, she kept it more elegant and charming. Yo or Hell No? Kristen Stewart's Sheer Black Maxi Dress by Chanel.

Penelope Cruz is on a Chanel spree it seems! The Vanilla Sky actress chose the luxury brand once again (after the luncheon) and this time, it was with a darker colour palette. Cruz picked a laced burgundy gown with a low back by Chanel and nailed it to the hilt with her charisma. She paired her outfit with no jewellery but just a pair of dangler earrings. With blushed cheeks, red lips, heavy eye makeup, well-defined brows and hair tied in a dramatic bun, she completed her look further. Cruz also carried a mini handbag which added an extra dash of fun to her elegant attire. Yo or Hell No: Zendaya in a Custom Pink Valentino Suit at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Penelope Cruz at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Penelope Cruz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are definitely digging Penelope's choice of outfit for the film festival, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is too dull or boring for your taste? Drop your answers on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Penelope Cruz in Chanel - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is gorgeous No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2022 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).