Gauahar Khan, the model turned actress is revered by her humongous fan following on social media for her shenanigans. An effortless style all whilst being innately sartorial is just how she rolls. What endears is how she consciously steered clear of the stereotypical bracket of acting and rose to fame with her big win in Bigg Boss 7. Her affable charm, a keen sense of style play and a whiff of subtle confidence set her apart. She got married to Zaid Darbar in December 2020 - a gala affair to remember! Launching Atrangz, a creator group, Gauahar Khan stirred up a sassy storm in bright yellow.

A sunny yellow tie up detail dress by Meadow in luxe silk organza featuring floral embroidery was paired off with a cotton voile inner. The dress worth Rs.11,800 was paired off vinyl strapped sandals, side parted low hairdo and subtle makeup. She was styled by Devki B. Gauahar Khan On Marriage To Zaid Darbar: Happy We Didn't Take Time To Take That Plunge.

Gauahar Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

