Malaika Arora is currently in Dharamshala, accompanying beau Arjun Kapoor as he's busy shooting for his next, Bhoot Police. The actress is also joined by her bestie, Kareena Kapoor Khan and little Taimur. Bebo decided to accompany Saif since he's shooting for the same horror comedy and the family trip in here soon turned into a couples escapade with Arjun and Malaika joining the trio. From enjoying evening stroll to soaking in some mountain sun, the B-town ladies are making the most of their winter holiday. Taimur Funny Memes Go Viral After Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan Announce Pregnancy, Memers Get Busy Cracking Jokes on His Popularity Being at Risk With Arrival of New Child.

Malaika took to her Instagram account to share a picture with little Tim and Kareena while they are busy soaking some sunlight. "Mountain bliss," she captioned while sharing what we can define as a very adorable click. Kareena has a radiant pregnancy glow on her face while Malaika is busy adoring Taimur. Kareena is expecting her second child with hubby Saif and this holiday may serve as their babymoon together. The couple is expected to stay there for a couple of weeks, post which the girls will return to the bay while the actors will stay back to finish their shooting. Tired of the Paps, Taimur Ali Khan Shouts ‘No Photos’ As He Takes a Stroll With Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Watch Video).

Saif and Arjun's Bhoot Police also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. The movie was earlier announced with Saif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal in the lead roles but the makers then had a different idea. While Fatima has no qualms about being sidelined from the project, we wonder if Ali Fazal shares the same views.

