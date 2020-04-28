Fat Panda Tuan Melds His Asian Heritage with Quintessential Hip-Hop Music

Fat Panda Tuan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Summary: Fat Panda Tuan(born March 5th) is an innovative artist with many nuances to his musical style. He is melding his Asian heritage with a Hip-Hop style that culminates in a very unique sound. Maryland, 2020 – Having amassed a strong cult following with his unique style and musical sound, Fat Panda Tuan is an emerging musical artist aiming to motivate people and help them embrace their insecurities. Being a formerly overweight teenager, Fat Panda Tuan’s stage name aims to celebrate the things that once made him insecure; and that is the message he wants to send to all his listeners. Being born in Vietnam and having spent his early childhood there, Tuan carries a strong love for his Asian culture and heritage. With his music, he wants to introduce a large demographic of people to his culture and the unique experiences it has to offer.

In addition to his music career, Tuan has many passions and professions in life. Along with many entrepreneurial ventures, he is also a certified fitness trainer and works proactively to give comprehensive fitness knowledge to his clients in order to help them achieve their optimum health and wellness. Tuan’s passion for fitness came when he started to shed off his excess pounds. Seeing the positive impact the fat loss had on his physical health and his mental wellbeing, Tuan decided to turn it into a profession so he could help others with his knowledge and help them overcome their limiting barriers.

“I love personal training and the relationships with my clients. Fitness has been a major part of my life. I believe that when you combine fitness with music, it becomes it ultimate driver for motivation in all fields of life. I have a passion for health and fitness because I have seen first-hand the amazing benefits it had for me. I want to help other people have that same outlook on health,” stated Fat Panda Tuan in an official press statement.

He further discussed his musical inspirations as well “I love authentic foods from all over the world. I rather eat at mom and pops restaurant than a big corporate chain. I want to experience all types of flavors and cultures. This love for variety and variation in life is what made me explore and fall in life with hip-hop music. I believe my kind of music is its own genre and it serves to uplift people and build a sense of community within my listeners.”

More details about Fat Panda Tuan and his discography can be seen on his official artist website at www.fatpandatuan.com