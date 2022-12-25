Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary is celebrated every year on December 25. He was the tenth Prime minister of India who served three terms, first for 13 days in 1996, then for 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and then a full term from 1999 to 2004. Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was the first Indian prime minister out of the Indian National Congress to serve a full term in office. He was a member of a Hindu nationalist volunteer organisation named National Swayamsewak Sangh. On his birth anniversary in 2014, he was awarded Bharat Ratna. As you observe Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary in 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, sayings and WhatsApp messages on this day. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022: All You Need To Know About The Former PM & Bharat Ratna Awardee On His 98th Birth Anniversary.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the Minister of External Affairs in March 1977. The Janata alliance collapsed soon after his resignation in 1979. During his tenure as Prime Minister, India carried out the Pokhran II nuclear test in 1998. For over five decades, he was a member of the Indian Parliament, ten times to the Lok Sabha, the lower house and two times to the Rajya Sabha, the upper house. He retired from active politics in 2009 due to health concerns. Here are images and HD wallpapers for free download online that you can share as quotes, sayings and WhatsApp messages on Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary in 2022.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Images

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: I Would Like That No Citizen of the State Feels Alone and Helpless. The Entire Nation Is With Them. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Sayings (File Image)

Image Reads: You Can Change Friends but Not Neighbours. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Truth Cannot Be Hidden for Fear That Somebody Would Exploit It. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: I Have a Vision of India: An India Free of Hunger and Fear, an India Free of Illiteracy and Want. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022 Images (File Image)

Image Reads: I Dream of an India That Is Prosperous, Strong and Caring. An India That Regains a Place of Honour in the Comity of Great Nations. – Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Atal Bihari Vajpayee tried to sort relations with Pakistan, travelling to Lahore by bus to meet with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He tried restoring relations with Pakistan after the Kargil War in 1999 by engaging with President Pervez Musharraf and inviting him to India for a summit in Agra. He died in 2018 due to an age-related illness.

