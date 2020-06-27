Bankimchandra Chatterjee or Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay was an Indian novelist, and poet. He was born on June 27, 1838, in Naihati and died on April 8, 1894. Chattopadhyay was the composer of Vande Mataram, originally in Sanskrit stotra, which personifies India as a mother goddess. The rousing of Vande Mataram captured the imagination of a nation fighting against colonial rule. It was designated India’s national song by the Constituent Assembly led by Rajendra Prasad in 1951.

Chattopadhyay was educated at the Hoogly College and Presidency College in Kolkata. He went on to become one of the earliest graduates of the University of Calcutta. He served as the deputy collector of Jessore under the British government. His contribution to Bangla literature is immense, Bankimchandra is considered among the earliest Indian novelists, and he had a huge impact on Indian writers who came after him.

Quote Reads: When a man is in doubt what to do, he goes wherever he happens to be the first called.- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Quote Reads: “In our work, we do not differentiate between Hindu or Muslim, Buddhist or Sikh, Parsee or Pariah. We are all brothers here — all Children of the same Mother India.”- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Quote Reads: Woman is the crowning excellence of God's creation … Woman is light, man is shadow.“-Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

Quote Reads: “To die without accomplishing our work, is that desirable?”- Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.

