Bankim Chandra Chatterjee was an Indian novelist, Poet and Writer, widely known as the 'Sahitya Samrat'. He was a renowned Author writing majorly in the Bengali language which was then translated into many languages. He passed away on April 8, 1894, at the age of 56.

He is most known for creating the Nation song "Vande Mataram", which was actually a part of his critically renowned Bengali novel Anandamath. Bankim Da as fondly known amongst the admirers of literature started off his career as a writer for verses then made the change to fiction penning over 13 novels. His literary works have always echoed themes of critical, satirical, scientific and seriocomic ideas. His mark in the Art and Literature world has been very significant and even said to influence the likes of Rabindranath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay and Surendranath Dutt. On the occasion of his Death Anniversary, let's celebrate his literary career and take a look at his major life work.

Major Life's Work and Milestones:

Bankim was one of the First Graduates of the University of Calcutta, who then was appointed as the Deputy Collector of Jessore and then promoted to Deputy Magistrate, he continued working in civil services until retiring in 1891. Some of his prominent works include Kapalkundala (1866), Mrinalini (1869), Vishbriksha (1873), Chandrasekhar (1877), Rajani (1877), Rajsimha (1881), and Devi Chaudhurani (1884).

He also started his own magazine Bangadarshan in April 1872 which mainly consisted of social ideas, humorous sketches and historical essays and religious and devotional articles.

Literary Career and Most Notable Work

As a poet, he began his writing career. Then he moved on to fiction. His first Bengali romance, Durgeshnandini, was released in 1865.

Anand Math was Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's most famous novel (1882). The song 'Bande Mataram', which was ultimately adopted as the national anthem, was included in Anand Math. He wrote over 13 novels that have been translated into every major regional language.

Chatterjee is considered to be one of the pioneering literary influences in Bengali literature and is crowned as the 'Sahitya Samrat' for his contributions to literature.

