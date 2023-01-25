On the day of Basant Panchami, goddess Saraswati is worshipped as a reminder that without knowledge, there would only be darkness (ignorance) and no progress. Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami is the name given to the Panchami Tithi (fifth day) of the Hindu month of Magh, Shukla Paksha. Devi Saraswati, the Goddess of wisdom, is honoured on this day. There are a few Basant Panchami 2023 dos and don'ts, and you'll get the full list here. Vasant Panchami 2023 Wishes & Saraswati Puja HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

She is also Lord Brahma's spouse (the creator of the Universe). Saraswati represents education, learning, the arts, music, and dancing. People who have young children at home begin Vidyarambham or Aksharabhyasam on Vasant Panchami to signify the start of their academic life. On Basant Panchami day, here are a few things you should and shouldn't do for good luck, happiness, wellness, health & wealth.

Basant Panchami Dos

Get up early (preferably at Brahma Muhurat - two hours before sunrise) and meditate.

Wear clean clothes and take a bath.

Dresses with shades of yellow will be appropriate for the situation.

Do a Sankalpa or take a pledge to perform the rituals wholeheartedly.

Make yellow food offerings and present them to Goddess Saraswati. To obtain the golden colour organically, you might use saffron or turmeric.

Perform a Saraswati Puja.

While performing puja, you may also place other items at the Goddess' feet, such as a book, notebook, slate, whiteboard, pencil, marker, musical instruments, etc.

Fly kites, enjoy sweets and treat your loved ones well.

Give books and educational supplies to kids in need.

Basant Panchami Don'ts

Avoid eating anything with meat, onion, or garlic in it.

Refrain from using tobacco and alcohol.

Do not eat rice, wheat, or legumes if you are on a Vrat.

Do not use words or acts to offend parents, teachers, or mentors.

Basant Panchami heralds the start of spring in several locales. It's interesting to note that it takes place forty days before Holi, the festival of colours. People dress in yellow, drawing inspiration from the mustard fields that are covered in yellow blossoms at this time of year. This is why the colour yellow is so important.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

