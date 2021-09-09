Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi that falls in the bright phase of Bhadrapada month. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated on September 10. This celebration is especially grand in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and a few other states. There are various key aspects of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that makes this day all the more fun and exciting. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have always been revolving around the community, and this trend is sure to continue this year as well. Sharing Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Ganpati Chaturthi Facebook Status Pictures are sure to be a popular way of bringing in Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations revolve around the story that Lord Ganesha comes to earth from Mount Kailasa every year. He is said to come and visit His devotees and bless them with love and happiness. Lord Ganesha is believed to be on earth for ten days, and many people also welcome Lord Ganapati into their homes by bringing idols of the almighty for a designated number of days. The idol of Lord Ganesha is showered with sweets and other delicacies, decorated with beautiful intricate jewelry, and people also perform timely aartis to please the almighty.

On the day of Lord Ganesha’s return, his idol is immersed in a water body, and it is believed that He returns back to Kailasa. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, here are some Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 wishes and messages, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Ganpati Chaturthi Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha Keep Enlightening Your Lives and Bless You Always. Wishing You a Happy Vinayak Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Ganesha Always Stay Your Mentor and Protector and Remove Obstacles From Your Life. Wish You and Family a Happy and Blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!

Message reads: Sarvanna Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhecha.

Tumchya manokamna purna hovot, sarvanna sukh, samruddhi, aishwarya, shaanti, aarogya labho hich bappa charni ichcha.

WhatsApp message reads: Hoping that this Ganpati Utsav will be the start of a year that brings happiness and that Lord Ganesh fills your home with prosperity and fortune. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sukh, Samriddhi Aur Samadhan Aapke Saath Jude Rahe Har Din Har Waqt Har Saal Ganpati Bappa Saath Khade Rahe Ganesh Chaturthi Ki Shubhkamnaye.

Message reads: Tumachya Aushyatala Anand, Ganeshachya Potaa ittka vishaal aso, Adachani undara itkya lahan aso, Ayushya sonde itke lamb aso,

Kshan modaka itke god asave aso, Ganesh Chaturthi chya Hardik Shubhechha.

WhatsApp Status Reads: Gajananam Bhuta Ganadhi Sevitam. Kapittha Jambu Palasara Bhaksitam. Uma Sutam Shoka Vinasha Karanam. Namami Vignesvara Pada Pankajam.

WhatsApp Status Reads: Vakratunda Mahakaaya, Suryakoti Samaprabha, Nirvighnam Kuru Mey Deva, Sarva Kaaryeshu Sarvada.

Message reads: Aapke aur aapke parivaar ke liye Ganeshotsav ka din khushiyan laaye Aaj aap jo bhi maange Ishwar ki krupa se sab kuch paaye

Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you a Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi. May the grace of God keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

The celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi as a community celebration is actually believed to have started in Maharashtra during the freedom struggle. It helped people to get together without any fear. This celebration has always seen various community Ganesh Pandals that invite Lord Ganesha and bring together the neighbourhood for aartis, fun and festive events, etc. Here’s hoping that this Ganesh Chaturthi fills your life with love and happiness. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

