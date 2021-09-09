Lord Ganesh was born on the Shukla Chaturthi of Bhadrapada lunar month as per the Hindu calendar. It falls in the month of August and September as per the Gregorian calendar. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated on September 10 and marks the beginning of the 10-day long Ganpati Utsav. Here's a list of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 greetings, wishes, HD images and wallpapers to share and celebrate Ganpati Bappa's arrival! Ganpati Invitation Card Template in Marathi for Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Get Ganpati Darshan E-Invitation Background Card Format, Text Messages, SMS and WhatsApp Status for Family and Friends.

People install clay idols of Lord Ganesha on the first day of the festival and this is known as Ganpati Sthapna. For 10 days, the idol is worshipped in beautifully decorated pandals or temples. People celebrate as they recite bhajans, dance and enjoy the festival in different cultures. On the eleventh day, the idol is taken out on a public procession with dance and music and is immersed in the nearest water body like a river or sea. The immersion of the Ganesha idol is known as Ganpati Visarjan.

People greet each other by sending messages with Ganpati images, stickers and HD wallpapers.

Devotees feel excited about the arrival of Lord Ganesha to the Earth and, hence, they celebrate with full enthusiasm and pomp. Stage functions, dance and festivities are held at various places during these ten days. Modak is the most popular traditional prasad offered during the festival as it is considered to be Ganpati Bappa's favourite sweet food item. Different varieties of modaks like chocolate, fried and steamed modaks are offered during the prayers. From Ganpati Sthapana Shubh Muhurat to Ganesha Visarjan Date, Know Everything About 10-Day Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra

Though the celebrations might be mellowed down due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases in parts of Maharashtra, the enthusiasm and energy of the festival remain the same. You can celebrate and greet your family on this joyous festival with our fun-loving collection of Ganpati Bappa messages, WhatsApp stickers, HD Wallpapers, Facebook status and SMS. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2021!

