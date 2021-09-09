Ganesha Chaturthi 2021 will be celebrated from September 10. This annual celebration usually lasts for 10 days where people invite Lord Ganesha into their homes and offer prayers, sing aartis and prepare various special delicacies for Ganapati. Traditionally, people invite idols of Lord Ganesha into their home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, since it is believed that Lord Ganesha visits his devotees on earth after coming from Mount Kailasa. Lord Ganesha is believed to return when the idol is immersed in water, known as Ganesh Visarjan. Ganapati Visarjan is usually done in 1 and half days, three days, five days, seven days or at the end of the 11-day festival on Anant Chaturdashi. As we prepare to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi 2021, here are all the Ganesh Visarjan Dates 2021 that you need to know. Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Cha Raja, Famous Ganpati Mandals –Guidelines, Live Streaming Options and Other Information Before You Decide To Visit.

Visarjan on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021

Many people choose to conduct the visarjan of the Ganesh idol on the day of Ganesha Chaturthi itself. This one-day Ganapati Visarjan is usually conducted during the Choghadiya Muhurat on Ganesh Chaturthi. Here are the Visarjan timing for September 10 -

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara) - 05:13 PM to 06:45 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 01:49 PM to 02:08 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 09:40 PM to 11:08 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 12:35 AM to 04:58 AM, Sep 11

One and a Half Day Ganapati Visarjan – September 11

Most people choose to conduct Ganapati Visarjan at this time for the Ganesh Idols they bring home. The main reason behind this is that most office-goers find it easier to manage. The Ganapati Visarjan timing on September 11 are as follows -

Afternoon Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 12:35 PM to 05:12 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 06:45 PM to 08:12 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 09:40 PM to 02:03 AM, Sep 12

Early Morning Muhurat (Labha) - 04:58 AM to 06:25 AM, Sep 12

3-Day Ganapati Visarjan on September 12

The 3-day Ganapati Visarjan falls on Sunday, September 12 this year. The Choghadiya Muhurat for the 3-day visarjan is as follows -

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:58 AM to 12:35 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 02:07 PM to 03:39 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:44 PM to 11:07 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 02:02 AM to 03:30 AM, Sep 13

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:58 AM to 06:26 AM, Sep 13

5-Day Ganapati Visarjan on September 14

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations often see small societies coming together to build their own pandals and hosting Ganesh idols. And many of these pandals opt for Ganapati Visarjan in 5 or 7 days. This falls on a Tuesday this year, which is known to be the day of Lord Ganesha. Due to this, some people may be apprehensive about bidding adieu to Lord Ganesha on this day. However, the timing for Ganesh Visarjan on the 5th day is as shown below

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 09:30 AM to 02:06 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 03:38 PM to 05:10 PM

Evening Muhurat (Labha) - 08:10 PM to 09:38 PM

Night Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 11:06 PM to 03:30 AM, Sep 15

7-Day Ganesh Visarjan on September 16

The 7-day Ganesh Visarjan this year will be observed on September 16 and here are the Visarjan timings -

Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 06:26 AM to 07:58 AM

Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 11:01 AM to 03:37 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 05:08 PM to 06:40 PM

Evening Muhurat (Amrita, Chara) - 06:40 PM to 09:37 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 12:33 AM to 02:02 AM, Sep 17

Visarjan on Anant Chaturdashi - September 19

Anant Chaturdashi is the day that Ganesh Chaturthi officially comes to an end. This is observed on the 10th day and here are the Visarjan timings for this day

19 Morning Muhurat (Chara, Labha, Amrita) - 07:58 AM to 12:32 PM

Afternoon Muhurat (Shubha) - 02:03 PM to 03:35 PM

Evening Muhurat (Shubha, Amrita, Chara) - 06:37 PM to 11:03 PM

Night Muhurat (Labha) - 02:01 AM to 03:30 AM, Sep 20

Early Morning Muhurat (Shubha) - 04:58 AM to 06:27 AM, Sep 20

Ganeshotsav 2021: Second Year Of Muted Ganesh Celebrations, Covid-19 Guidelines For Maharashtra

In addition to this, many people also conduct Gowri Visarjan on the 6th day after Ganesh Chaturthi. Some pandals in Mumbai also conduct the Ganapati Visarjan on the 15th or 21st day depending on certain traditions and rituals. We hope that this Ganesh Chaturthi fills your life with all the happiness and good vibes. Happy Ganapati Chaturthi 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2021 05:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).