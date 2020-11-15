Bhai Dooj 2020: Bhai Dooj, also popularly known as Bhaiya Dooj or Bhai Tika, is one of the most loved festivals for the people of the Hindu community. Bhai Dooj is a brother-sister festival that cherishes the bond shared between brothers, sisters, and other siblings. It is celebrated across the country and is also known as Bhau-Beej in Maharashtra, and Bhai Phonta in West Bengal. People celebrate this festival of love, care, and affection in a grand manner. If you are looking for more information about Bhai Dooj 2020 – its date, observance, rituals, significance, puja vidhi, and auspicious timings, then worry not, as we have covered it all for you.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Date

The festivities of Bhai Dooj are celebrated two days after the grand festival of Diwali. Hence, Bhai Dooj 2020 will be observed on November 16, i.e. Monday.

What is the Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Timing) of Bhai Dooj 2020?

Bhai Dooj 2020 Date: November 16, i.e. Monday

Bhai Dooj 2020 Aparahna Time - 01:11 PM to 03:23 PM

Dwitiya Tithi Begins - 07:06 AM on November 16, i.e. Monday

Dwitiya Tithi Ends - 03:56 AM on November 17, i.e. Tuesday

What Are the Rituals (Puja Vidhi) of Bhai Dooj?

There are not many rituals that are followed on the day of Bhai Dooj. However, there are a lot of traditions that are followed on this auspicious occasion. Sisters invite their brothers to their homes and treat them with delicious delicacies. They welcome them with aarti, which is followed by applying tilak and rice.

In return, brothers vow to protect their sisters for life and even bring loads of presents and gifts for them. For women who do not have brothers, they perform aarti in the night by praying to the Moon. People exchange pleasantries, sweets, and lots of gifts on this special day of Bhai Dooj.

What is the Significance of Bhai Dooj?

It is said the brothers who get tilak from their sisters on the occasion of Bhai Dooj will be blessed with long life. The festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the deep bond shared between brothers and sisters. It symbolizes the love, care, and affection both have for each other. While a sister prays for the health, wealth, and longevity of their brothers, the brothers promise to ward off all the ills and protect her sister for life.

Family members gather on this day and share lots of gifts, love, and laughter. The atmosphere is electrifying. Celebrated on the second day of Diwali, the festival of Bhai Dooj holds significant importance in the people of the Hindu community.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Bhai Dooj 2020. We hope you have a great time with your brothers, sisters, and other siblings in the family. Do share this piece of information with your loved ones, and enlighten them about Bhai Dooj.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 07:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).