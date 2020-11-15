Bhai Dooj is a Hindu observance that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Similar to Raksha Bandhan it is an occasion about the relationship between siblings. Bhai Dooj is often celebrated as the last day of Diwali in some regions of the country. People come together and celebrate the day together with joy. Often brothers and sisters gift each presents on the observance and spend the day together with their families. Bhai Dooj is observed on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Karthik. As per the Gregorian calendar, Bhai Dooj 2020 falls on November 16. As Bhai Dooj 2020 approaches, we bring to you wishes and messages to send on the occasion. It also includes Bhai Dooj WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the observance. Bhai Dooj Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Bhai Phonta Pics, Bhau Beej Messages, Hike GIF Videos & SMS to Celebrate Last Day of Diwali.

Also, Bhai Dooj marks the second day of the Vikrami Samvat New Year. Also, the first day of this New Year is observed as Govardhan Puja. In Southern parts of the country, the day is observed as Yama Dwitiya. Meanwhile, we bring Bhai Dooj HD Images and wallpapers which you can share through social media to wish on the occasion. Diwali 2020 Greetings & HD Images: From Marathi to Bengali, Know How to Wish 'Happy Diwali' in Different Indian Languages.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Brother, You Are Someone I Admire and Look Up to, With Lots and Lots of Love Wishing You Happy Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wish You the Days That Bring You Happiness Infinite and a Life That’s Prosperous and Bright. Happy Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Images for Brothers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Can Share Your Pain; You Can Share Your Fears; and You Can Share Your Happiness. Thanks for Being a Very Understanding Brother. Happy Bhaiya Dooj!

Bhai Dooj 2020 Messages for Brothers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: My Brother Is My Best Friend. You Stand by Me When I Am Alone You Make Feel Happy When I Am Low. Thanks for Being There for Me Always Dear Brother.

Bhai Dooj 2020 Wishes for Brothers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Dear Brother. Thanks for Spreading Smiles Everywhere and Making Life So Beautiful, Meaningful and Happy. Happy Bhai Dooj!

How to Download Bhai Dooj WhatsApp Stickers?

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send wishes and messages on different occasions. You can also download Bhai Dooj WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Bhai Dooj!

