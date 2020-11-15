Happy Bhai Dooj. As Diwali comes to an end, we now have the Raksha Bandhan like festival, Bhai Dooj. On this day, girls apply tika to their brothers celebrating the sibling bond. As per the Gregorian calendar, Bhai Dooj 2020 falls on November 16 aka tomorrow and if you are not ready yet, we have for you Bhai Dooj Mehendi Design Images & Tutorials. Yes, right from simple Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani, Floral to Peacock, Bracelet & Vine Style mehndi design for front & back hand as well as fingers & feet. We also have for you wishes Bhai Dooj Greetings and Images that include WhatsApp Stickers, Bhai Phonta Pics, Bhau Beej Messages, Hike GIF Videos & SMS to celebrate last day of Diwali. You can send these messages to send on the occasion.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated after two days of the Diwali festival. There are many Hindu mythological based stories related to the origin of this significant occasion. Bhai Dooj or Bhai Phonta 2020 is on November 16, and the festival is extremely important to the siblings. While the pandemic has made the festival celebrations virtual, you can make it special by sharing Happy Bhai Dooj 2020 wishes and messages.

An Indian traditional look goes perfectly with Arabic and Indian Henna Mehandi Patterns on hands and feet, as they are some of the most popular amongst most women. However, there are several types of mehndi designs like the Arabic mehndi designs, Indian mehndi designs, Pakistani mehndi patterns, Indo-Arabic henna designs, Moroccan mehndi designs, Rajasthani floral mayur mehndi designs to easy backhand mehndi designs, minimalist mehandi pattern, lace glove mehandi designs, and so many more. Mehndi Designs Front Hand, Mehandi Designs, Mehndi Design Images, Mehndi Design Back, Mehndi Design Full, Mehndi Design Simple, Mehandi Designs Back Side, Mehndi Design Pic, Mehndi Designs Arabic, Mehandi Designs Images, Mehandi Designs Photo, Mehandi Designs Download, Mehandi Designs Easy, Mehendi Design, Mehendi Arts, Mehendi Design Images,

Bhai Dooj 2020 Gifts For Sisters: From Coffee Set to Scarves, 5 Presents to Surprise Your Sister on Bhaubeej!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tikina sahoo (@lal_mehendi_by_tikina) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

Beautiful!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INDIGOALS (@_indigoals_) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:39am PDT

Intricate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi Makeup Fashion & Gossip (@mehndi_makeup_fashion) on Aug 5, 2019 at 12:36am PDT

Back Hand Bracelet Style!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi Makeup Fashion & Gossip (@mehndi_makeup_fashion) on Jul 22, 2019 at 9:50pm PDT

Front Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehndi Makeup Fashion & Gossip (@mehndi_makeup_fashion) on Aug 1, 2019 at 9:48pm PDT

Rakshabandhan Portrait Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fascinating henna designs☘ (@zeelsmehendi) on Jul 21, 2020 at 4:29am PDT

Back Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️МЕРУ МЕХЕНДИ | Aктобе (@mehendi.aktobe) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

Simple Backhand Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henna by MK | Pakistan (@hennaby_mk) on Jul 23, 2020 at 7:51am PDT

Backhand Mehendi Pattern!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stylish Mehndi Design (@stylishmehndidesign) on Jul 22, 2020 at 12:52am PDT

Easy Vine Mehendi Pattern

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stylish Mehndi Design (@stylishmehndidesign) on Jul 13, 2020 at 12:49am PDT

Back Full Hand Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💖💗Girl Beauty💗💖 (@girl_7_beauty) on Jul 14, 2020 at 5:47am PDT

Beautiful Mehndi Patterns

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brijmohan kumar mehandi (@bmk_mehandi) on Jul 14, 2020 at 5:25am PDT

Intricate Mehandi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daily Mehendi designs (@mehendi_daily_designs) on Jul 14, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

If you want your Mehendi to look darker, you can try these 7 tried and tested tricks and tips to get the darkest mehndi colour naturally. All you have to do is make a sugar lemon syrup and apply it on your Mehendi only after the design is dried up. Once the Mehendi design is soaked up with sugar lemon syrup you can remove it and voila you will have darker mehndi stain. Alsom we have for you Bhai Dooj Greetings and Images that include WhatsApp Stickers, Bhai Phonta Pics, Bhau Beej Messages, Hike GIF Videos & SMS Bhaubeej HD images, Bhai Tika greetings, Bhai Phonta wishes and Bhai Dooj messages to celebrate the sibling bond.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2020 02:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).