Bohag Bihu is a traditional ethnic festival celebrated in Assam and other Northeastern states of India. It is also known as Rongali Bihu or Xaat Bihu. Bohag Bihu is observed in the second week of April and generally falls on April 14 yearly. This day marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year. Rongali Bihu is also one of the biggest festivals of Assam and hence is celebrated with great fervour in every part of the state. As you observe Bohag Bihu 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

Bohag is the first month of the Assamese calendar, and Rongali has been derived from the word Rong which means happiness and celebrations. Therefore this festival is often observed in Assam as a symbol of joy. People send messages to wish and greet all their loved ones on this festive day. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Bohag Bihu 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bihu 2023 Wishes, Bohag Bihu Messages and HD Images

Bohag Bihu is a seven-day festival where people dance and sing to celebrate their joy. The seven days namely, are Garu Bihu, Manuh Bihu, Guxai Bihu, Taator Bihu, Nangolor Bihu and Gharosia Jibar Bihu. The fifth and sixth days are known as Nangolor Bihu. Wishing everyone a Happy Bohag Bihu 2023!

