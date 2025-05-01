Brothers and Sisters Day is an annual international event that is dedicated to celebrating the special bond between siblings. In the United States of America (USA), Brothers and Sisters Day is celebrated every year on May 2. This day is not as popular as Mother’s Day or Father’s Day, but it holds great significance for siblings to express love, gratitude, and appreciation toward their brothers and sisters. Brothers and Sisters Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 2. This annual event aims to honour and strengthen the bond between siblings. Happy Brothers and Sisters Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes and GIFs To Share and Celebrate the Love Among Siblings.

As Brothers and Sisters Day 2025 nears, here’s all you need to know more about the Brothers and Sisters Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

Brothers and Sisters Day 2025 Date

Brothers and Sisters Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 2.

Brothers and Sisters Day Significance

Brothers and Sisters Day serves as a great opportunity and a special occasion to celebrate the deep and unique bond shared between siblings. The day serves as a reminder to appreciate the lifelong connection, love, and support that brothers and sisters offer each other.

This day highlights the fact that by simply being there during life’s ups and downs, siblings hold a special place in our hearts. This day encourages people to reflect on those meaningful relationships and express gratitude to their siblings in thoughtful ways. On this day, people usually cherish the childhood memories, shared family experiences to make this annual event memorable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 02:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).