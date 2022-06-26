Canadian Multiculturalism Day is an observance dedicated to celebrating people of diverse cultures and communities that have made Canada their home and helped the country grow and flourish. Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 27. This annual observance is often filled with various special observances and conferences by the government bodies and community events to celebrate multiculturalism in Canada. As we prepare to celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about the history of this celebration, how to celebrate Canadian Multiculturalism Day and more. Canada Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know the History of the National Occasion and Celebrate ‘Canada’s Birthday’ in Style!

When is Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2022?

Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 27. Canadian Multiculturalism Day is a part of a series of events that are observed across the country, leading up to Canada Day celebrations on July 1.

Significance of Canadian Multiculturalism Day

Canada is a country made of immigrants from across the world. They have all played integral roles in building a safe and happy nation where people can prosper together. Several events are organised across Canada to celebrate this emotion. The main aim of these events is to celebrate and promote multiculturalism in the country. Multiculturalism is reflected in the law through the Canadian Multiculturalism Act of 1988 and section 27 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It is administered by the Department of Canadian Heritage. This celebration also honours all those who work tirelessly to ensure the continued progress of Canada in being a progressive nation.

The celebration of Multiculturalism in Canada has been grander than ever before. The new Canadian centre organised a week-long commemoration of Canadian Multiculturalism from June 20 to June 27. This celebration, which began a day before the National Aboriginal Day or National Indigenous People’s Day in Canada, also sets the stage for Canada Day commemoration. Canada Day 2022 will be celebrated on July 1 and is a celebration of the ratification of the Constitution Act on this day in 1867. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2022!

