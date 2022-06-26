National Aboriginal Day, now referred to as National Indigenous Peoples Day, is the annual celebration in Canada which recognises and celebrates the cultures and contributions of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis Indigenous peoples of Canada. National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 21. This annual celebration is considered to be one of the most significant observances that acknowledge and celebrate the history of the Indigenous people of Canada. As we prepare to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to commemorate this day and more. Canadian Multiculturalism Day 2022: Date, History and Significance of the Day Celebrating Cultural Diversity and Communities.

When is National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022?

National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 will be celebrated on June 21. This annual celebration was proclaimed in 1996 by then Governor General of Canada Roméo LeBlanc. The first National Indigenous Peoples Day was celebrated on June 21, 1996. A key reason that June 21 was chosen as the day to celebrate the Indigenous people is the fact that it is the day of the Summer Solstice, which has an immense significance in various indigenous cultures.

Significance of National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day is the first of a series of Celebrate Canada days, followed by the National Holiday of Quebec on June 24, Canadian Multiculturalism Day on June 27, and concluding with Canada Day on July 1. These celebrations help people remember Canada's history, its journey and the various cultures that come together to form this nation.

The celebration of National Indigenous Peoples Day is statutory nationwide. National Aboriginal Day was proposed to be renamed National Indigenous Peoples Day in 2017. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement pledging to rename the event National Indigenous Peoples Day. Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde supported the proposed change, calling it an "important step," citing the terminology used in the landmark United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. While the bill died mid-way, the federal crown chose to use the terminology of National Indigenous Peoples Day.

