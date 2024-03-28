Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, or Shiv Jayanti, is a significant occasion commemorating the birth anniversary of one of India's greatest warriors and visionary rulers, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born on the auspicious day of Phalgun Vadya Tritiya, which typically falls in February or March of the Gregorian calendar, this day holds immense importance in Maharashtra and among admirers of Shivaji Maharaj across the country. As you observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of HD images and wallpapers that you can download and share with all your friends and family as the greetings for the day.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 will be observed on Thursday, March 28th, as per the Hindu calendar. The festivities surrounding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti are marked by reverence, patriotism, and cultural pride. Maharashtrians celebrate this day with great fervour, paying homage to Shivaji Maharaj's valour, leadership, and commitment to justice. Processions, parades, and cultural programs are organized in various cities and towns, showcasing Shivaji Maharaj's life, achievements, and enduring legacy.

On this auspicious day, devotees and admirers visit Shivaji Maharaj's forts, temples, and monuments, offering prayers and tributes to the revered warrior king. Special prayers, hymns, and recitations from Shivaji Maharaj's life stories, known as "Shivcharitra," are conducted in temples and community gatherings, reflecting on his indomitable spirit and dedication to Dharma (righteousness). Here is a wide range of images and wallpapers you can download and share with all your loved ones as greetings for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti serves as a reminder of the enduring values of courage, integrity, and leadership exemplified by Shivaji Maharaj. His legacy continues to inspire generations, instilling a sense of pride and nationalism among the people of Maharashtra and beyond. As the day unfolds, it fosters a sense of unity, reverence, and admiration for Shivaji Maharaj's contributions to Indian history and culture, reaffirming his status as a symbol of valour and righteousness. Wishing everyone a Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024!

