Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Wishes in Marathi: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of one of the most revered and iconic figures in Indian history, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born on February 19, 1630, of the Julian calendar, Shivaji Maharaj was a visionary leader, a fierce warrior, and a champion of Hindu values who founded the Maratha Empire in the 17th century. As you observe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024, we at LatestLY, have brought together a collection of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti messages in Marathi, Shiv Jayanti images, greetings and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 will be observed on Monday, February 19th. His legacy is etched in the annals of Indian history for his exemplary military tactics, administrative prowess, and unwavering commitment to justice and equality. The day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is marked by various events and ceremonies across Maharashtra and other parts of India where he is revered. People pay homage to Shivaji Maharaj by offering prayers, garlanding his statues, and organising cultural programs and processions. Schools and educational institutions often conduct special lectures and events to educate students about the life and achievements of this great warrior king, fostering a sense of pride and respect for their cultural heritage.

Beyond its significance as a day of celebration and remembrance, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy of courage, resilience, and valour that Shivaji Maharaj embodied. His ideals of justice, integrity, and empowerment continue to inspire generations, instilling a sense of patriotism and pride in the hearts of millions of Indians. Here is a collection of messages, images and quotes to celebrate Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 on Monday.

As we commemorate his birth anniversary, let us reflect on his teachings and strive to uphold the values of righteousness and leadership in our own lives, ensuring that the spirit of Shivaji Maharaj lives on for generations to come. Wishing everyone a Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024!

