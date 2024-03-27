Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is the annual commemoration of the birth anniversary of the great Maratha warrior king - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. According to the Gregorian calendar, his birth is celebrated as Shivaji Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti on February 19. His birthdate, tracked by the Hindu calendar, is also an important commemoration - marked on the Phalgun Vadya Tritiya Tithi. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on March 28, an important festival for people nationwide. As we prepare to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate it and the significance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Indian Army Jawans Celebrate Shiv Jayanti at LoC in Kupwara in Sub-Zero Temperature.

When is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024?

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 is expected to be marked on Thursday, March 28. Shivaji Maharaj’s birth is celebrated on the Tritiya Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalgun. The Tritiya Tithi to make Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 will begin at 5.06 pm on March 27 and continue until 6:56 pm on March 28. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes in Marathi: Quotes, Images, Wallpapers to Celebrate Shiv Jayanti.

Why are there two Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti?

The birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a significant feast for one and all. The brave soldier and ruler were born in 1630 to Shahaji Bhosale and Jijabai near the city of Junnar in the Pune district, Maharashtra. While historians estimated his birth date to be February 19, which went on to be recognised by the Maharashtra government, there is an integral part of this observance that many began pointing out.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born when the Gregorian calendar was not yet followed. Therefore, the celebration of February 19 on the Julius Calendar comes up on March 1 on the Gregorian Calendar. To avoid these confusions, his Hindu birthday time and day are considered.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations are usually filled with processions and special events to celebrate the great Maratha warrior king and his role in shaping the future of India. Here’s wishing you a very happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti!

