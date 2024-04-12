Cosmonautics Day is an anniversary celebrated in Russia and some other post-Soviet states on April 12 every year. This date marks the anniversary of the first manned space flight by Yuri Gagarin, who orbited the Earth aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft on April 12, 1961. In 2011, at the 65th session of the United Nations General Assembly, April 12 was declared as the International Day of Human Space Flight in dedication to the first crewed space flight made on April 12, 1961, by the 27-year-old Soviet Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. Gagarin orbited the Earth for 1 hour and 48 minutes aboard the Vostok 1 spacecraft. In Poland, the International Day of Aviation and Cosmonautics is celebrated on the same day. Yuri Gagarin's Name Removed From Space Symposium Conference Amid Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine.

Cosmonautics Day 2024 Date

Cosmonautics Day 2024 will be celebrated on Friday, April 12.

Cosmonautics Day History

Cosmonautics Day was established in the Soviet Union on April 9, 1962. In modern Russia, it is celebrated following Article 1.1 of the Law ‘On the Days of Military Glory and the Commemorative Dates in Russia’. Gagarin's flight opened a new era in the history of space exploration. He became a national hero of the Soviet Union and Eastern Bloc and a famous figure around the world. In the Soviet Union, April 12 was commemorated as Cosmonautics Day in 1963. Cosmonautics Day: Five Instances Which Prove How Russia's Love for Space Exploration Has Never Seen a Decline.

Cosmonautics Day Significance

Cosmonautics Day is an important day for the people of Russia and is marked with various events, ceremonies, and activities. Cosmonautics Day serves as a reminder of Russia's leading role in space exploration and celebrates the bravery and achievements of the individuals who have undertaken space exploration. Cosmonautics Day also promotes interest in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields and inspires future generations of scientists, engineers, and explorers.

