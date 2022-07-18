Friends and BFFs need no introduction! They're the second-most important individuals who exist in our lives after our beloved family. Friendship Day is marked to celebrate your most lovable friendships as every relationship has a special day to celebrate the unique bond. Every first Sunday of August is observed as International Friendship Day. So, Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated on August 7. The day will be filled with fun activities and events when you get a chance to get along with your near and dear friends. So, take these Friendship Day 2022 wishes and HD images you can send to your best friends forever. You can download them for free online!

We know there's no single day when you must express your feelings to your friends to make them feel special, but the Friendship Day celebration must definitely not go in vain. Fill your day with heart-warming celebrations and be the delightful friend that you always wanted to be. Get something exceptional for your constants, greet them with flowers or just embrace them with a long, passionate hug to let them know how special and distinctive they are! But before that, share these beautiful greetings, WhatsApp messages, Telegram quotes & SMS to celebrate your companionship. Get these exciting wishes and greetings to send to your closest friends and add more love and care to their lovely day. Friendship Day 2022 Date: When Is Friendship Day in India? From History to Significance, Know Everything About This Special Day Dedicated to BFFs.

Happy Friendship Day Images and Wallpapers

Friendship Day Wishes (File Image)

Happy Friendship Day Wishes and Greetings

Friendship Day Wishes (File Image)

Happy Friendship Day Messages and Quotes

Friendship Day Wishes (File Image)

Happy Friendship Day Greetings and Photos

Friendship Day Wishes (File Image)

Happy Friendship Day Status and Pictures

Friendship Day Wishes (File Image)

Happy Friendship Day in advance! The day is observed with great enthusiasm in India, the US, the UAE, Malaysia and Bangladesh. Get along with your pals, tie the signature friendship bands and create memories on this celebratory day. If you live far away and still want to wish your friend a unique way, forward these wonderful messages and quotes to them and bring a wide smile to their faces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2022 04:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).