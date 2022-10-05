Dussehra 2022 will be celebrated on October 5 across India. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra is one of the biggest Hindu festivals in the country. Dussehra celebrations are filled with great enthusiasm and zeal. From grand functions and events capturing Ravan Dahan to family gatherings and parties to celebrate the end of Navaratri, there are various ways that people bring in Dussehra every year. At its heart, Dussehra is a community celebration. This is why people celebrate this day by sharing Happy Dussehra 2022 wishes in Hindi, Dasara 2022 greetings and messages, Dasara Shubhechha images in Marathi, Dasara wishes in Marathi, Happy Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and Vijayadashami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Vijayadashami.

Dussehra or Dussehra celebrates the day Lord Ram finally emerged victorious and killed Ravana. This is where the name - Dussehra ("das" - "ten," "hara" - "defeated") comes from. It means - the day that the king with ten heads was defeated. Dussehra also marks the countdown to Diwali in various households, as it was after this feat that Lord Ram began his journey of returning to Ayodhya. Many often begin Diwali cleaning from this time. Is Spotting Neelkanth Bird on Dussehra Auspicious? Learn All About the Indian Roller and Its Significance in Indian Mythology.

While Lord Rama's victory is the reason for celebrating Dussehra in North India, the reason varies in different parts of the country. However, the key story behind the celebration of Dussehra remains the same - a reminder that the good will always win over evil. As we prepare to celebrate Dussehra 2022, here are some Happy Dussehra 2022 wishes in Hindi, Dasara 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers and Vijayadashami 2022 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dussehra, I Pray That You Are Successful in Life and Conquer All the Challenges With Your Strength and Courage.

Dussehra is considered to be an extremely auspicious day to begin any new feat. From welcoming new vehicles to moving into a new home, there are various big steps that people take on this day. We hope that Dussehra 2022 fills your life with prosperity and happiness. Happy Dussehra 2022!

