Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to promote steps to protect our environment. A variety of events are organised globally by EARTHDAY.ORG including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. Earth Day was founded in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues. This will be the 51st anniversary of Earth Day. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Earth Day 2021, we here is a look at this event's significance, history, and all that you should know about this day to support environmental protection.

Earth Day 2021 Date & Theme

Earth Day 2021 will be celebrated on Thursday on April 22. The theme for this year will be “Together, We Can Restore Our Earth”. From April 20 to April 22, three days event will be organised by EARTHDAY.ORG where environmentalists will speak on how to overcome the coming natural disaster. Gul Panag: Business of Life Has Become Urgent for Focus on Environment.

Earth Day 2021 Significance & History

In 1962, Senator Gaylord Nelson who was elected as US Senate at that time was determined to convince the federal government that the planet was at risk. In 1969, Nelson, considered one of the leaders of the modern environmental movement, developed the idea for Earth Day after being inspired by the anti-Vietnam War “teach-ins” that were taking place on college campuses around the United States. Nelson spoke about the Earth Day concept at a conference held in Seattle in the fall of 1969 and invited the entire nation to participate in it.

On the first International Mother Earth Day on April 22, 1970, rallies were held in Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles and most other American cities, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The first Earth Day was effective at raising awareness about environmental issues and transforming public attitudes.

Earth Day Network collaborates with more than 17,000 partners and organizations in 174 countries. On Earth Day 2021, you can clean simply plant a tree and encourage people in your surrounding to do so. You can also clean up plastic in your neighborhood. We wish you all a very Happy Earth Day 2021.

