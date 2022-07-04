Muslims celebrate the commencement of Hajj and honour the willingness of Ibrahim by observing the festival of Eid al-Adha every year. The occasion is otherwise known as Bakrid, Feast of Sacrifice, Id-ul-Azha or Hari Raya Haji. According to the traditional Islamic Hijr calendar, the holy occasion will be celebrated on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, (the twelfth and final month) and lasts four days. Eid al-Adha 2022 dates in Gregorian Calendar is different. In India, the Muslim observance will begin on the evening of Saturday, 9 July and will end on Sunday, 10 July. On Eid al-Adha, families demonstrate their obedience to the almighty Allah by sacrificing an animal known as Qurbani. According to the Quran, Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son Ismail when a voice from heaven stopped him and allowed him to make something else as a 'great sacrifice'. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

People share the ritually slaughtered meat in three equal parts, with family, relatives and friends, and poor people. The goal is to make sure every Muslim gets to eat meat. Alongside these traditions, Muslims get donned in the finest garments, prepare authentic cuisines, hear sermons, recite Eid Salaah at the local mosques and exchange greetings with family and close acquaintances. To spread the joy of Big Eid with the world, we have got you covered with greetings, Quranic quotes, verses, messages, short SMS, HD images and sayings. New Mehndi Designs For Eid al-Adha 2022: Get Simple & Beautiful Henna Design Tutorials To Adorn Your Hands and Celebrate Bakrid This Year!

Eid al-Adha 2022 HD Pictures

Eid al-Adha 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Eat, Celebrate And Thank The Almighty Allah For Everything You Have Today! May Happiness and Peace Embrace Your Life on This Eid al-Adha.

Greetings For Eid al-Adha 2022 Celebration

Eid al-Adha 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Aapko Aur Aapke Pariwar Ko Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid 2022 WhatsApp Messages

Eid al-Adha 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Eid al-Adha Mubarak! May Allah Show His Divine Forgiveness in Return for Your Sacrifice!

Happy Bakri-id 2022 Wishes

Eid al-Adha 2022 Messages (File Image)

Telegram Pic Reads: May You Continue to Grow Wiser Every Day! May This Eid Bring Gleefulness to You and Your Family. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha Short SMS

Eid al-Adha 2022 Quotes (File Image).'

HD Image Reads: Enjoy Peace, Prosperity, and Tranquility. Offer Your Best to Allah and Know That Your Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Bakri Eid Mubarak!

The term "Eid" appears once in Al-Ma'ida, the fifth sura of the Quran, meaning "solemn festival". The Greater Eid also marks the end of Hajj, the obligatory sacred pilgrimage for Muslims to the holy city of Mecca. On the day of the pious occasion, apart from public transport, all local, state and national government workplaces shall remain closed.

