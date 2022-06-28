Eid Mubarak! Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is one of Islam's important festivals. It is observed as the day of sacrifice and is sometimes called Big Eid or the Greater Eid. It falls in the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. People greet each other and offer sweets and gifts to each other on this festive day. Eid al-Adha 2022 will be celebrated on July 10, Sunday. The festival begins at the sunset of the earlier day and continues on a similar day. And applying mehndi designs on hands during Bakrid is quite common among ladies to celebrate the festival. You will find a collection of the latest Bakrid 2022 mehndi designs, new mehndi designs for Eid al-Adha 2022, and simple and beautiful henna patterns for full front and back hands. Bakrid 2022 Date in India: How Is Eid al-Adha Different From Eid ul-Fitr? Know About the Traditions & Significance of These Muslim Festivals.

The 'Feast of Sacrifice' is known to be the holier of the two Muslim festivals (Eid al-Adha and Eid ul-Fitr), which falls in the same month when the devotees perform their Hajj pilgrimage. It is believed that Ibrahim willingly accepted to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah's command. However, God provided him with a lamb before Ibrahim would kill his son. Due to the commemoration of this intervention, animals (especially goats) are offered to God during the festival. When Is Eid al-Adha 2022? Get To Know Bakra Eid or Bakrid Traditions, Origin and Significance of Celebrating the Islamic Festival.

Special Bakrid Namaz is offered at the mosque after the sun has completely risen. The festival is followed by a lavish feast which primarily includes mutton dishes along with some traditional desserts to sweeten the mood of all the devotees on this day. Men, women and children dress in the finest new clothes to perform special Eid prayers in the mosque. Women adorn themselves with heavy jewellery, ornaments and shimmery clothes as they get ready to meet extended family and friends. Apart from that, applying Mehndi remains significant for almost all the girls and ladies as it is known to be the most common form of beautification during this special festival. So, did you get the lovely Mehndi designs that you were looking for? Not yet? Don't worry; we've got you covered with these New Mehndi Designs for Eid al-Adha 2022 that you should definitely try and get the most out of this festival. Scroll down to get Simple & Beautiful Henna design tutorials and celebrate Bakrid this year!

Very Easy and Beautiful Mehndi Designs for Eid 2022

Henna Patterns to Definitely Try on Eid al-Adha

Bakrid 2022 Mehndi Designs

Latest Mehndi Designs for Eid

Simple Yet Beautiful Mehndi Designs for Eid 2022

So many Mehndi design ideas for you to choose from! Get a complete festive vibe with these unique Eid Henna patterns that are sure to add a different colour to your hands. While your Mehndi design tutorials are ready, take this time to fetch new clothes that you've planned to wear this Bakrid. After all, it's Eid, and you must celebrate it with complete joy and enthusiasm. May you have a Happy and a Beautiful Eid al-Adha 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2022 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).