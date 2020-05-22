The dates of Eid al-Fitr celebrations in United States and Canada will be influenced by the decision to be taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Grand Mosque of Mecca or the Saudi Supreme Judicial Council will announce on the sighting of moon after Maghrib prayers. Efforts to sight the moon will begin shortly. Stay tuned here for the updates.

Washington/Toronto, May 22: Muslim groups in the United States and Canada will attempt the sighting of new moon to determine the end of Ramadan ul Kareem. As per the Islamic theology, the sighting of new moon marks the end of current lunar month. If the crescent is sighted today, then Ramadan would end and the next Islamic month of Shawwal would begin from tomorrow. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Eid 2020 moon sighting in the US and Canada. Eid Moon Sighting 2020 in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore Live News Updates: Date For 'Hari Raya' to be Announced Shortly by Malaysian Govt.

Eid al-Fitr is celebrated annually in the first date of Shawwal, the Islamic month that succeeds Ramadan. While a large number of Muslims in the West rely on the decision to be taken by Saudi Arabia - the epicentre of Islamic world - on the date of Eid celebration, a number of believers attempt sighting the moon by themselves in accordance to the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).

As per the precedent, the Islamic lunar dates observed in Canada and the US remains the same as observed in most parts of the Middle East. The concurrence is being credited to the astronomical data -- which suggests that moon sighted in the West is likely to be sighted on the some day in Middle East.

Some parts of North Africa, particularly Morocco, along with Oman in the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent, sight the new moon mostly a day after the rest of the world. While Eid moon sighting is being attempted in most parts of the world today, the regions cited above observed the 28th fast on Friday. They will look for the new moon on Saturday.