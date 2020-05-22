The Malaysian government will soon make an announcement for a date to celebrate 'Hari Raya, which means Eid, depending upon the moon sighting. Stay here for live updates. Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has declared May 25 as Eid holiday in the country even as the moon sighting announcement is awaited. An official announcement, if the moon is sighted, will be made shortly in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. Stay here for live updates.

Kuala Lumpur, April 22: Muslims residing in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore will look for the moon this evening, which is also known as Chand Raat. The sighting of the moon will mark the culmination of Ramadan, also spelt as Ramzan, month and consequently, Shawwal month will begin. Also, the moon sighting will also mark the beginning of Eid 2020 or Eid-al-Fitr festival in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. Catch live updates on the moon sighting in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Date in UAE: Moon Sighting Committee to Convene on Friday to Look For Shawwal Crescent.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, and hence a month is either 29 or 30-day long. The duration of a month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon. Ramadan in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore began from April 24. If the moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow (Saturday, May 23) in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore. If the moon remains invisible, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Sunday, May 24.

The Indonesian Ministry of Religion and the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal in Malaysia will make the final announcement regarding the moon sighting in their respective countries. Theologically, Eid is celebrated on the first date of Shawwal -- the month succeeding Ramadan. Stay connected with us to catch live updates on the moon sighting in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Singapore.