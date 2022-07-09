Eid ul-Adha or Hari Raya Haji marks the celebration of the Muslim pilgrimage Haj. It is also known as aidiladha or the great day of sacrifice. Here's a collection of Eid ul-Adha 2022 wishes, Eid ul-Adha images, Hari Raya Haji 2022 greetings, Selamat Hari Raya Haji images, Eid al-Adha HD wallpapers, Happy Hari Raya Haji greetings, Eid Mubarak images, Big Eid HD wallpapers and a lot more. Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2022 Images and Eid al-Adha Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Bakrid With WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and GIF Greetings.

According to the Islamic calendar, Hari Raj Gaya falls on the tenth day of the twelfth month called Zulhijjah. This year it will be observed on Sunday, July 10. The main ritual of this festival is the Korban, which means the slaughtering of livestock. As you celebrate Hari Raya Haji 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, and GIFs images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Celebrate Eid al-Adha With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes

This day commemorates the willingness of Islamic prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ismail in an act of obedience to Allah (God). It also commemorates the story of Ibrahim and his son Ismail, both of them who were guided by Allah to build the Kaaba. Kaaba is a square stone building in the centre of the Great Mosque in Mecca, which is the holiest site for Muslims. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this holy day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Hari Raya Haji Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phoolon Ki Tarah Haste Raho, Bhawro Ki Tarah Gungunao, Allah Ka Ho Naam Labon Par, Jamkar Ye Eid Manao! Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Happy Hari Raya Haji Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Tamanna Aap Ki Sab Puri Ho Jaye, Ho Aapka Muqaddar Itna Roshan Ki, Aamin Kahne Se Pehle Hi Aapki Har Dua Kabul Ho Jaye. Aap Sabhi Ko Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Hari Raya Haji 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Eid Mubarak GIF

Eid ul-Adha Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dua Ke Liye Uthe Hath, Na Kisi Ko Nuksan Pahunchaayen, Aaj Is Mubarak Din Par, Hum Ye Eidi Paayen. Eid Ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid ul-Adha Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Na Zuban Se… Na Dimag Se… Na Nigahon Se… Na Gifts Se… Aapko Eid ul-Adha Mubarak Ho Direct Dil Se!

Eid al-Adha HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Iss Eid ul-Adha, Khuda Ki Sab Par Ho Meharbani, Karde Maf Hum Logo Ki Sare Nafarmani! Bakrid Mubarak

Hari Raya Haji fast is usually done on the eve of the festival and is known as Wukuf. Fasting is not compulsory. On this day, Muslims gather in mosques for congregational prayers before carrying out the Korban ritual. People wish each other on this day by sending them messages about Eid Al Adha. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this festival with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

