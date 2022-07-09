Hari Raya Haji or Eid al-Adha or Bakrid is the tenth day of the twelfth month of the Islamic calendar, Dhu al Hijjah. This year it will be observed n Sunday, July 10. As you celebrate Hari Raya Haji 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Hari Raya Haji images, Hari Raya Haji 2022 greetings and Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2022 wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Greetings & Bakrid Mubarak Images: WhatsApp Status, HD Wallpapers, Quotes, Festive SMS, DP and Quran Verses To Celebrate the Muslim Festival.

Hari Raya Haji marks the end of the Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca, the holy city in Islam. It is a significant festival for the people of the Muslim community. It commemorates the story of the Islamic prophet Ibrahim sacrificing his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah (God).

Fasting on the eve of Hari Raya Haji is not a compulsory ritual. Many devotees celebrate the festival by fasting on the eve of the festival known as Wukuf. On the day of the festival, people gather in mosques to offer their prayers for slaughtering the livestock, known as Korban. They wish each other by saying Selamat Hari Raya Haji. Here are HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your friends and family as greetings for the day.

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji 2022. Wishing All Our Muslim Mates a Blessed Eid al-Adha Celebration.

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Offer Your Greatest to Allah and Know That Your Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Wishing You a Joyful Hari Raya Haji.

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Hari Raya Haji, Everybody! Here's Sending Love and Warm Greetings on the Holiest Occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Brightness and Cheers of Hari Raya Infuse Your Heart and Life With Eternal Joy! Happy Big Eid.

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Settle for Your Good Deeds, Forgive Your Transgressions and Sins and Ease the Struggling. Selamat Hari Raya Haji.

Allah guided Ibrahim and his son Ismail to build the Kaaba, the square stone building in the centre of the Great Mosque in Mecca. Mecca is one of the holy cities for the people of the Muslim community. Here are HD images and wallpapers saying Selamat Hari Raya Haji that you can download and send as greetings to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

