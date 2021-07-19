Hari Raya Haji, also known as Hari Raya Aidiladha, Eid al-Adha, Eid-ul-Zuha, falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar. It also marks the end of the Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam. "Dhu al-Hijjah" literally means "Possessor of the Pilgrimage" or "The Month of the Pilgrimage." Hari Raya Haji (which means "great day of the haj" in Malay) is an important festival for Muslims worldwide, the commemoration of Prophet Abraham'sAbraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God, including the life of his own beloved son Ishmael (Ismail). Hari Raya Haji 2021 or Eid al-Adha 2021 will be commemorated on July 20 and 21 depending from region to region. Those looking forward to exchanging lovely wishes and messages can simply do so by downloading the below collection for free.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji! We wish all Muslims an auspicious Hari Raya Haji. May your family be showered with health and prosperity. Wishing you a blessed and joyous Hari Raya!

Hari Raya Wishes & HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May there is success surrounding you. May there are many more opportunities waiting for you. Warm wishes on Hari Raya Haji to you and your family.

Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha Greetings (Photo Credits: Twitter)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us celebrate the festival of Hari Raya with high spirits to make it the most special memory to cherish for life. Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha.

Selamat Hari Raya Haji (Photo Credits: Twitter)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji! Wishing All Our Muslim brothers and sisters a Blessed Eid With Your Mates and Household. Comfortable Eid al-Adha!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Selamat Hari Raya Haji to all our Muslim fans! Wishing you all having a good time with your family and friends.

Bakrid 2021 Wishes in Advance: Eid al-Adha Mubarak WhatsApp Messages, Image Greetings and Shayari

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)