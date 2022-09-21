The Autumnal Equinox falls between September 21 and 24 every year and is the time when the Sun appears to cross the celestial equator heading southwards. This year, it will be observed on September 23, Friday. The word equinox is derived from the Latin words Aequu and Nox, which mean equal and night respectively. This signifies that on this day, one can experience an equal length of day and night. Also, on the first day of fall, the earth’s axis is perpendicular to that of the Sun’s rays, which means all regions on earth receive an almost equal number of hours of sunlight. Observing equal sunlight in all the regions, here are wishes, HD images, messages and greetings that you can send to one and all to wish them on the First Day of Fall 2022.

The First Day of Fall marks the end of astronomical summer and the beginning of astronomical autumn in the northern hemisphere. It also signifies the end of astronomical winter and the beginning of astronomical spring in the southern hemisphere. The dates vary every year because of the difference between the calendar year and the tropical year. To mark the First Day of Fall 2022, you can download and send wishes, HD images, messages and greetings to all your near and dear ones on this day. Autumnal Equinox 2022 Start Date: When Is the First Day of Fall? From Meaning to Significance, Everything To Know About September Equinox.

Happy First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes (File Image)

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes Read: The First Day of Fall Is Here and Wish You a Very Happy and Fun-Filled Autumn Season Ahead.

Happy First Day of Fall 2022 Greetings

Happy First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes (File Image)

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes Read: I Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy First Day of Fall. This Is the Season of Love and Peace.

Happy First Day of Fall 2022 HD Images

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes Read: The First Day of Autumn Is Here and I Wish From the Core of My Heart That This Season Gives You Everything You Deserve To Have.

Happy First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes & Greetings

Wishes on the First Day of Fall 2022 (File Image)

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes Read: There Is Something Very Nostalgic and Beautiful About the Gorgeous Cascade of Autumn Leaves That Surround Us. Best Wishes on the First Day of Fall

First Day of Fall 2022 Messages

First Day of Fall 2022 Messages (File Image)

First Day of Fall 2022 Wishes Read: Autumn Is Full of Positivity and Opportunities and I Wish You All the Best on the First Day of Fall.

People enjoy this day by organising barbeque parties in their backyard celebrating the onset of autumn. While some love the dropping temperatures of autumn and the corresponding fun that comes along, there are some people who dread the coming chill and start preparing for the winter. The change in temperatures has different effects on different people. Wishing you all a very Happy 2022 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 21, 2022 09:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).