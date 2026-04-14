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India is observing Equality Day today, April 14, 2026, marking the 136th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Often referred to as the "Architect of the Indian Constitution", Dr Ambedkar’s birthday is officially recognised as a national gazetted holiday. The day, also observed as Ambedkar Jayanti, is being marked by high-level tributes at the Parliament House, massive processions at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and new government initiatives aimed at social inclusion and youth engagement. Find top Happy Equality Day 2026 wishes, messages and quotes by Dr Ambedkar to share. Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: Top Quotes, Wishes, Messages and HD Wallpapers To Share.

Happy Equality Day 2026 Wishes and Messages

Digital platforms are flooded with Happy Equality Day wishes and messages. Popular greetings being shared today emphasize the "Equality Day" theme:

Happy Equality Day 2026! Let us honor the man who gave us the framework of justice and the strength of the Constitution.

On this 136th Jayanti, may we pledge to follow Babasaheb's path: Educate, Agitate, and Organize. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

Wishing you a day filled with the spirit of liberty and equality. Let's work toward an inclusive India as envisioned by Dr BR Ambedkar.

Happy Equality Day! Today, we celebrate the radical idea that every human being deserves the same dignity, rights, and opportunities. Let’s continue building the world Babasaheb envisioned.

Wishing you a powerful Equality Day! May we always cherish the freedoms we have and fight for those still seeking justice. Equality for all, with no exceptions.

Dr Ambedkar Quotes To Share

Dr Ambedkar’s writings continue to be a primary source of inspiration for activists and citizens. Some of his most widely shared quotes this year include:

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"Be educated, be organised, and be agitated." Dr BR Ambedkar

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity." - Babasaheb Ambedkar

"Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government." - Dr BR Ambedkar

"However good a Constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a Constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good." - Dr Ambedkar

Born on April 14, 1891, Dr BR Ambedkar was a jurist, economist, and social reformer who fought against caste discrimination. As India’s first Law Minister, he presided over the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, ensuring fundamental rights for all. His life remains a global symbol of the struggle for human rights, with the United Nations having recognized the day as "Equality Day" to honor his universal impact.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2026 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).