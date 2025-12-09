Genocide Prevention Day is an annual event that is observed on December 9 to highlight and remind people around the world about humanity’s responsibility to prevent genocide. This day is also known as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime. This annual event marks the anniversary of the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, adopted in 1948 after the world witnessed the horrors of the Holocaust and several other mass atrocities. This year, Genocide Prevention Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 9.

Genocide refers to deliberate acts meant to destroy a national, ethnic or religious group. These acts may include killing, causing serious harm, creating unbearable living conditions, or taking children away from their families. Hence, this day encourages people and communities to promote peace, tolerance, and uphold human rights. In this article, let’s know more about Genocide Prevention Day 2025 date, history and the significance of International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide. ‘Don’t Normalize Genocide’: Thousands Take Part in Pro-Palestinian Rally in New Zealand’s Auckland.

Genocide Prevention Day 2025 Date

Genocide Prevention Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, December 9.

Genocide Prevention Day History

The International Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly by its resolution 69/323 of 29 September 2015. The UNGA established December 9 as the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime. This day also marks the date (9 December 2022) of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime, as well as the 74th anniversary of the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the first human rights treaty adopted by the General Assembly.

The Convention signifies the international community’s commitment to never again and provides the first international legal definition of genocide, widely adopted at national and international levels. It also establishes a duty for State Parties to prevent and punish the crime of genocide. In September of 2025 the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Resolution A/RES/79/328 expressing concern that, despite the efforts of the international community, many thousands of innocent human beings continue to be victims of genocide.

Genocide Prevention Day Significance

Genocide Prevention Day is an important global event that encourages countries, communities, and individuals to understand and recognise early warning signs of mass violence and promote peace worldwide. The day aims to offer support efforts that prevent hate speech, discrimination, and identity-based persecution. It also serves as an opportunity to remember the victims of past genocides across the world. The main aim of observing this day is to focus on the fact that the tragedies of the past are never forgotten and never repeated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2025 05:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).