Global Information Governance Day 2020 Date: Significance of the Day to Raise Awareness About Information Governance And Educate People About Its Main Principles

Global Information Governance Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Global Information Governance Day, or GIGD, is an international holiday that is celebrated on the third Thursday in February. Global Information Governance Day 2020 will take place on February 20. The aim behind celebrating this day is to raise awareness about information governance. The holiday was created by Garth Landers, Tamir Sigal, and Barclay T. Blair in 2012.

According to Wikipedia, in November 2011, with the directive of President Obama, Information governance was given national recognition to overhaul current records management processes within the government so as to include the current needs more comprehensively

Date of Global Information Governance Day 2020:

Global Information Governance Day is celebrated on the third Thursday in February. This year, the special day falls on February 20.

Significance of Global Information Governance Day 2020:

According to reports, Information Governance refers to the enforcement of desirable behaviour in creating, sharing, storing, using, archiving and deleting corporate information. Thus the day Global Information Governance Day was established to raise awareness about the importance of information governance and to educate the people about its main principles.

It is also a day used to remind companies that incorporation of information governance into their business processes is one of the best ways to protect corporate information. Some of the events that take place on this day are- media campaigns, discussions, training, events and other activities.

