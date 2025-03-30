Gudi Padwa is the annual celebration of the New Year among the Marathi and Konkani Hindus. Also known as Marathi New Year, Gudi Padwa 2025 will be celebrated on March 30. This annual celebration is marked at the beginning of Chaitra month, according to the Hindu luni-solar calendar. The celebration of Gudi Padwa, like all New Year celebrations, is supposed to bring the community together. As we celebrate Gudi Padwa 2025, people are sure to share Happy Marathi New Year 2025 wishes and messages, Gudi Padwa 2025 greetings, Marathi New Year images and wallpapers with family and friends.

The celebration of Gudi Padwa is believed to be an immensely joyous celebration that is marked by the community. Gudi Padwa is marked by drawing vibrant rangolis, creating the auspicious gudi - which is made from a copper or silver vessel, a long stick and an auspicious cloth called Gudi Dvaja is also revered on this day. People often dress up in new clothes, gather together as a community and spread happiness and cheer on the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Like all other New Year celebrations, Gudi Padwa gives people a chance to have a fresh start in life and is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by the Marathi and Konkani Hindu communities across the world. As we celebrate Gudi Padwa 2025, here are some Happy Marathi New Year 2025 wishes and messages, Gudi Padwa 2025 greetings, Marathi New Year images and wallpapers that you can share online.

It is important to note that the celebration of Gudi Padwa is the new year of only the Konaki and Marathi Hindu people and not the overall Hindu New Year. Many people in different parts of the Hindu community have different New year celebrations that are spaced throughout the year. The most common Hindu New Year - which is widely celebrated - occurs in the month of April (Mostly falling on April 13 or 14). We hope that Gudi Padwa 2025 brings with it the prosperity and happiness that you deserve.

