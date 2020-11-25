New Delhi, November 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, released a book on the life of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji ahead of Gurpurab 2020. The book has been authored by Kirpal Singh ji, a writer based in Chandigarh. The release came days before Gurpurab, also referred to as Guru Nanak Jayanti. Gurpurab 2020: Pakistan Invites Indian Sikhs to Attend Celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 551st Birth Anniversary.

"Released a book on the life and ideals of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The book has been penned by Kirpal Singh Ji, who is based in Chandigarh," said PM Modi on social media, as he shared the visuals of him releasing the book.

On November 30, Sikhs across the world would be celebrating the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and first among the 10 Sikh Gurus. On the occassion, commemorative events would be held in several parts of the world, particularly the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab.

