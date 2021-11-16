Guru Nanak Gurupurab is a festival celebrated by the Sikh community to observe the birthday of first Sikh guru Guru Nanak Dev Ji. It is also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti or Guru Nank Prakash Utsav.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is the most sacred festival of the Sikh community. Guru Nanak Dev Ji was the founder of Sikhism. On the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus, we at LatestLY, have brought together ten facts that you must know about Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Know Gurpurab Date, Significance and History of Day Celebrating Birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

Traveller

He travelled across Asia to spread the message of purity and oneness. He travelled on foot from Punjab to the Middle East, Europe and Asia to spread the message of Ik Onkar. He is also known to have travelled to Mecca and historic places of Tibet and Turkey in over 20 years of travelling.

He is known with different names in different cultures

Guru Nanak Dev Ji is known as Nanak Peer in Afghanistan, Baba Nanak in Iraq, Nanak Rishi in Nepal, Nanaka Churaya in Sri Lanka and Nanaka Lama in Tibet.

He invented community kitchen known as Langar

He invented a community kitchen 500 years ago, which is also known as Langar. It is an open kitchen that offers free meals throughout the day to people regardless of age, gender, caste, community and faith.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji refused to wear Janeu

In childhood, Guru Nanak Dev Ji refused to wear Janeu saying he should wear the true name of God in his heart for protection. He gave the reason for the same that the thread could be broken, soiled, burnt and lost and it cannot offer any security at all.

Since childhood, Guru Nanak believed true business was distributing food amongst saints and poor

When he was 12 years old, his father gave him twenty rupees and asked him to do some business. He bought food from all that money and distributed it among all saints and poor and said that he did 'True Business'. A gurudwara named Sacha Sauda is made at the place where he fed the poor.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji laid the foundation of Sikhism in 15th century

The foundation of Sikhism was laid down by Guru Nanak Dev Ji in 15th century but his teachings can be found in the Guru Granth Sahib.

Guru Nanak did not consider himself Hindu or Muslim

He was born to Hindu parents and believed that he was neither Hindu nor Muslim.

Guru Nanak’s teachings had said three main things - Vand Chakko, Kirat karo and Naam Japna

His teaching focused on three main things. The first one was sharing with others and helping the ones in need. The second says living honestly without any fraud and exploitation. The third meant meditating the name of God and controlling our evils.

He studied Islam and Hinduism religiously

He studied Islam and Hinduism extensively and demonstrated great ability as a philosopher.

Guru Nanak believed that there is only one God

He believed that there is only one God and all human beings can have direct access to him without any rituals.

Guru Nanak Prakash Utsav or Guru Nanak Gurupurab is the reminder to all his devotees about his teachings and it is important that you must know everything about him as you observe his birth anniversary. Wishing everyone a Happy Guru Nanak Gurupurab 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2021 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).